Actor Santhanam has violated the lockdown and social distancing norms by attending a funeral. Although his decision to take part in the final rites of the father of his fans' club president have been appreciated by a section of cine-goers, it has raised eyebrows as the actor has failed to behave, responsibily when Covid-19 cases on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

Santhanam Takes Part in Funeral Rites

On Thursday, 11 June, the father of Kumaravel, president of his fans club, passed away. Upon hearing the news, he attended the funeral and took part in the rituals. He participated in the entire process like their family member. The pictures of the funeral rites in which he is seen have gone viral.

Santhanam was seen without masks and mingled with the family members. While his gesture to be with the hour of grief has been lauded, his careless gesture on social distancing has upset a section of netizens.

1st Instance of Breaking Lockdown Norms

This is second such incident where he was caught flouting lockdown norms. Earlier, he had taken part in his his friend, Dr Sethuraman's funeral.

Coming back to films, Santhanam had two releases before the lockdown came to place. A1: Accuused No 1 and Dagaalty had hit the screens in a matter of weeks. However, both the movies have failed to set the box office on fire.