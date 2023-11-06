Amid controversies surrounding the making of semi-erotic web series, Ullu App, known for streaming steamy content for Indian viewers has released an array of hot shows.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of five new hot web series currently streaming on Ullu App.

Sanskari

Sanskari is one of the most recent hot web series which started its premiere on Ullu App. The series stars Anita Jaiswal, Aliya Naaz, Ridhima Tiwari, and Bheem Raaj in the lead roles.

The series showcases the story of a widowed man who uses a dating app to quench his sexual desires.

Chachi No. 01

Chachi No.01 is another new semi-erotic web series currently streaming on Ullu App. The series is loaded with several intimate scenes, capable enough to satisfy the needs of erotic movie lovers.

"As the proximity between Kaveri and Harsh narrows, Kaveri finds herself perplexed, as she is drawn towards Harsh. Will she be able to resist her temptations or will her desires get the better of her!," wrote Ullu App in the series description.

Dekhi UnDekhi

Another recent web series available on the Ullu App is Dekhi Undekhi. Starring Noor, Surya Bhardwaj, and Raj Singh in the lead roles, this hot web series narrates the story of three young people who get locked in a romantic triangle.

Andar Ki Baat

Another hot web series available on the Ullu App, Andar Ki Baat stars the sensual Riddhima Tiwary in the lead role.

"Babloo stumbles upon Deepa, a newly married woman, who is also unsatisfied with her husband. One by one Babloo's friend and he try their luck on Deepa Bhabhi after being dejected by Sadhana!," wrote Ullu in the series description.

Jaane Anjaane Mein 7

The much-celebrated Jaane Anjaane Mein is back with its seventh edition, and this time too, the series stars Jinne Jaaz in the lead role.

Like its predecessors, the seventh edition of this hot Indian web series also has several intimate moments featuring Jaaz and her male co-stars.