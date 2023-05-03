Web series are now the latest trend in the entertainment industry. Post the Covid outbreak, the web series market in India witnessed tremendous growth, and the momentum is still progressing steadily.

Amid usual web series that stream on online streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, a wave of parallel OTT services known for airing semi-erotic content has also captured the eyeballs of Indian audiences.

One such popular platform in India is the Ullu App. This online streaming service has an array of bold content for audiences, and it includes the most popular Tadap, which is widely considered a milestone among semi-erotic web series in India.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with the list of five hot web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App.

Jaanch Padtaal

The first season of Jaanch Padtaal was released recently on the Ullu App. This hot web series narrates the story of Kamala, an ambitious young girl who wants to explore all aspects of her sexuality.

Three episodes are there in the first season of this series, and all these episodes are loaded with several intimate scenes, sufficient enough to satisfy the needs of erotic movie lovers.

Khidki

Khidki is another hot web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App. The series stars Ruks, Farhan Ansari, Jayshree Gaikwad, and Neha Gupta in the lead roles.

"The wildfire continues to spread through the smoldering libido between the boss and secretary, which relentlessly rallies it's way through various couples and the game of sneak peak through the cracks and windows paves the way to people infuriating the voyeurism in them!," says Ullu in the series description.

Jaane Anjane Mein

Jaane Anjane Mein is widely touted to be one of the hottest web series ever streamed on Ullu App. Even though this semi-erotic web series was released several months ago, it still enjoys a huge fan following.

The series showcases the story of a young woman who engages in an intimate affair with her father-in-law. The major highlight of this series is the spectacular performance of Jinnie Jaaz in intimate scenes.

Kavitha Bhabhi

Another web series that has grabbed the eyeballs of Ullu App viewers is Kavitha Bhabhi.

"Amazingly seductive bhabhi, pleasuring people over the phone calls. She narrates make out stories to the customers in a very romantic way and charges them with a good amount. Watch a tale full of lovely stories, Kavita Bhabhi.," according to Ullu App.

Devrani Jethani Aur Woh

This is one of the latest hot web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App. This web series stars Jaspreet Gera, Pihu Sharma, JayShree Gayakwad, and Shailendra Mishra in the lead roles.

The series showcases the story of Sarju, a young man who engages in a sexual affair with two daughter-in-laws in the same house.