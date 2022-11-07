The pandemic outbreak which happened in India literally revolutionized the entertainment sector, and people who watched movies from theaters and television channels started using OTT platforms for their filmy needs.

Despite the massive popularity gained by platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sun Nxt, Sony Liv, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5, certain online streaming platforms like Ullu App, known for telecasting adult web series too grabbed the eyeballs of Indian audiences during this period.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with the list of new adult web series which are now streaming on the Ullu App.

Bidaai

Two editions of Bidaai are now available for watching on Ullu App now. The series comes under the banner of the popular 'Charm Sukh' franchise, and it is loaded with several intimate scenes sufficient enough to satisfy the needs of erotic movie lovers.

Walkman: Part 3

Another hot web series which is now available for streaming on the Ullu App is Walkman.

The third part of Walkman was released recently, and it received unanimously positive responses from audiences.

The main highlight of Walkman is the ample hot scenes featuring the lead actress Ridhima Tiwari.

Takk

Takk is the latest hot web series which was released on the Ullu App recently. The series showcases a romantic story in the backdrop of a gymnasium.

"Shaily, the flamboyant and charismatic is the star instructor of a gym, who more than in the gym, trains women in their bedrooms. Life takes a tragic turn when he meets with an accident and injures his genitals. The story unfolds further on his journey to get his sexual potency and his confidence back!," wrote Ullu App in the series' description.

Sultan

Sultan is another erotic web series available on the Ullu App.

The series marks the comeback of popular starlet Shiny Dixit to the streaming platform after her remarkable performances in series like Tadap.

Teekhi Chutney

Teekhi Chutney is another latest hot web series which is available on Ullu App.

The series stars Noor Malabika, Sharad Ghore, Saurabh Rana, and Vandana Mittal in the lead roles.

This hot web series narrates the story of an old man falling in a romantic relationship with a young lady.