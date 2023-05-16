Ullu App is widely considered the most popular online streaming platform in India which is telecasting semi-erotic web series for Indian audiences. The App which gained widespread attention during the pandemic times has now successfully expanded its user base, thanks to its wide array of sensual content.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of five hot web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl is the latest hot web series that is currently streaming on the Ullu App. The erotic web series is loaded with several intimate scenes featuring its lead actresses Bharti Jha and Pooja Poddar.

"Rani, a young, happy-go-lucky girl finds herself in the middle of an adventure, when she stumbles upon a magical book, where every night upon reading it, Rani fantasises about a different person each night sexually. Rani, now finds herself on crossroads, whether to destroy or cherish the book that fulfils her fantasies," writes Ullu in the series' description.

Jaanch Padtaal: Season 2

The second edition of Jaanch Padtaal is now streaming on the Ullu App. The series stars Mukti Bose and Samita Paul in the lead roles.

The series showcases the story of Kamla, a young women who faces weird situations after her marriage.

Devrani, Jethani aur Woh: Season 2

The first edition of Devrani Jethani aur Woh was a huge hit, and Ullu App has now released the second season of this series. The series is loaded with several intimate scenes, capable enough to meet the needs of erotic movie lovers.

"Sarju's decision to only get involved with married women to avoid any commitment issues backfires, as the woman he chose, turned out to be the sister-in-law of Guncha, his ex-girlfriend. Now, Sarju is in double trouble when both the sister-in-laws force him to elope. Sarju plans a devious scheme to get out of this mess, by ending it once and for all," the series' description says.

Rain Basera: Part 3

The third edition of the hit web series Rain Basera is now available for streaming on the Ullu App. It should be noted that the first two seasons of this hot web series were huge hits, thanks to the scintillating performance of Bharti Jha and Hiral.

The third edition of Rain Basera is also impressive, and it has several romantic scenes featuring the lead actresses.

Palang Tod: Gaon Ki Garmi

The much-celebrated Gaon Ki Garmi franchise is back in Ullu App, and this time this hot web series is offering steamier scenes for the viewers, compared to its previous editions.

"Sonu, a young, charismatic guy, visits it's aunt's place and he forlorn the touch of a lover, and so does his aunt, Neha. Sonu is stunned by his aunt's steamy sexuality and the inefficiency of his uncle to satisfy her. Sonu plans to entrap her aunt sexually, but will he get trapped in his own web or will he fulfill all his desires?," according to the series' description.