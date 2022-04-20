A Sankalp (pledge) rally will be organized in Jammu on May 8 by the J&K People's Forum to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum informed that the programme on May 8 will recall the supreme sacrifices of PoJK refugees, and Chhamb refugees of the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

The organizers claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited to preside over the event and he has agreed to take part in the event. However, there is no official confirmation about the participation of the Union Home Minister in the event.

Thousands of innocent people lost their lives after Pakistan Army attacked Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947. JKPF is going to organize a function on May 8, 2022, at 10.30 AM at Padamshri Padma Sachdeva PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu to pay tributes to those martyrs and remind the younger generation about areas of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which are illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947.

Thousands lost lives in Pakistan's attack

Thousands of innocent civilians were brutally killed by Pakistan Army and thousands of the natives were forced to leave their homes and hearths due after October 22, 1947 attack. Pakistan has been illegally occupying a huge portion of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir which is called Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

After October 22, 1947 attack, Pakistan illegally captured Mirpur, Bhimbar, Kotli, Bagh Pulandri, Sadjyoti, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Poonch. These areas are still under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and are called PoJK.

Not only Pakistan has illegally occupied a huge portion after October 22, 1947 attack, but it also captured the Chhamb area of Jammu after the 1964 and 1971 wars. Due to the discriminatory policies of the successive governments, thousands and thousands of displaced persons from PoJK faced numerous problems.

Parliament passed a resolution to liberate PoJK

The Parliament of India passed a resolution on 22 February 1994. "The state of Jammu and Kashmir is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means", the resolution reads, adding, " India has will and capacity to firmly counter all designs against its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and demands"

"Pakistan must vacate the areas of the India state of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression", the resolution further states.