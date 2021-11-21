After the abrogation of Article 370, the next agenda BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is to retrieve areas of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947.

This was disclosed by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing the "Mirpur Balidan Diwas" programme dedicated to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir displaced persons,

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the leadership which has the capacity and the will to abrogate Article 370, also can retrieve PoJK from the illegal occupation of Pakistan. He said it was always believed and said that Article 370 would never be abrogated but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was made possible and in the same way, would the resolve to retrieve PoJK be also accomplished.

Retrieving PoJK is the responsibility of the nation

The Union Minister said, retrieving PoJK is not only a political and national agenda but also a responsibility towards the respect for human rights because our brethren in PoJK are living in inhuman conditions and have been mercilessly denied even basic amenities like healthcare and education.

"Partition of the Indian subcontinent was the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind and added that while India suffered the tragedy of partition, Jammu & Kashmir also suffered the second tragedy of losing out a part of the erstwhile State to illegal occupation of Pakistan", he said.

Parliament passed a resolution to retrieve PoJK

On February 22, 1994, Parliament had unanimously passed a resolution to liberate areas occupied by Pakistan. It was resolved in the resolution that "the State of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall be an integral part of India and any attempts to separate it from the rest of the country will be resisted by all necessary means; Pakistan must vacate the areas of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which they have occupied through aggression".

Over 27 long years have been passed but no progress has been made to implement this resolution.

Blames Nehru for Kashmir problem

Shifting all blame on first Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru for creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Singh said, the then Home Minister Sardar Patel took over the responsibility of accession of over 560 Princely States at the time of independence and accomplished it but he was kept out of Jammu & Kashmir because Prime Minister Nehru wanted to handle J&K at his level.

"Even after Pakistan attacked J&K in the autumn of 1947, Nehru was hesitant to send Indian Forces to Jammu & Kashmir and it was only after empathic intervention by Sardar Patel that the first contingent of Sikh Regiment landed in Srinagar," he added.

However, Dr Jitendra Singh said, deviating from the propriety of collective decision making, Prime Minister Nehru on his own declared unilateral ceasefire just when the Indian Forces were about to retrieve the entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir captured by Pakistan. PoJK would have never happened if only Patel was given a free hand in J&K, he said.

Domicile certificates distributed to PoJK refugees

On the occasion, a camp was also organized to make domicile certificates for the members of the PoJK community living in Delhi. Making a fervent appeal to every member of the displaced community of PoJK to get their Domicile Certificate, Dr. Singh said, it not only entitles them to certain opportunities and privileges but also gives them a sense of identity and esteem.