Terror outfits active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir are getting financial support from the drug mafia operating in Punjab and some other states.

Operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) dreaded terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo is coordinating with the drug mafia and arms smugglers in Punjab to ensure supply of arms and funds to terror groups active in Union Territory (UT).

These startling disclosures were made by three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) arrested by Jammu Police from the Nagrota area on Wednesday.

The three OGWs from South Kashmir were arrested at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway with Rs 43 lakh in cash.

According to police, the cash was meant for terror financing. Three terror operatives were arrested from an Innova car while travelling from Punjab to South Kashmir along with cash at Nagrota. They were taking the cash to South Kashmir for terror financing.

The accused have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Mishipura Yaripora village in Kulgam; Umar Farooq from Pulwama and Mauzam Parvaiz of Dellipora in Pulwama.

OGWs went to Punjab on directions of Nengroo

Police sources said that during questioning, OGWs revealed that they had gone to Punjab to collect the money from the drug mafia on the direction of LeT terrorist Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo. They went to Punjab in the guise of apple traders to dodge the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli informed that police had authentic information regarding consignment of cash was being shifted to south Kashmir from Punjab.

A special team was constituted that kept a checkpoint at Sidhra bridge in the Nagrota area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. During checking, a vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number was stopped for checking.

The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement but they could not give a satisfactory reply. After they were frisked and the vehicle thoroughly searched, two bags of cash were recovered. A total of Rs 43 lakh worth of cash was recovered from their possession, he said.

Nengroo's links with terror groups, drug mafia

Once a police informer, the LeT terrorist Nangroo is now coordinating with arms smugglers and the drug mafia to ensure the supply of arms and funds to the terror groups active in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

A native of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, Nengroo was a truck driver who had started transporting consignments of terror groups in his vehicle. He later joined the terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. Two years ago he somehow reached POJK with his family.

Since then, he has been constantly sitting there and sending weapons and money to the terrorists through OGWs.

Police sources said that some terrorists arrested recently have disclosed the name of Nengroo, who is supplying them arms and money through the drug mafia.

The brain behind dropping arms on border

According to police, Nengroo is the brain behind the recent incident of dropping arms through drones in border areas of Punjab and J&K.

With the connivance of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, Nengroo orchestrated the sensational arms dropping case in which drones were used to smuggle lethal weapons into India from across the border.

Nengroo's brother, Mohammed Abbas was a Jaish terrorist and was killed in police encounter, a few years ago. His other brother, Riyaz also joined the Jaish and was arrested on charges of transporting three terrorists from Jammu to Srinagar in September 2018.