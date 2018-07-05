Sanju movie starring Ranbir Kapoor has crossed yet another milestone with ease. The biopic on Sanjay Dutt has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of first week.

Sanju opened to an overwhelming response at the box office by collecting Rs 34.75 crore on the first day. The movie continued to dominate the commercial circuits through the weeks and became a blockbuster.

After earning Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday, Sanju witnessed a huge jump in its collection on Sunday, and the crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days. It collected Rs 46.71 crore on its day 3, registering the record of becoming the highest single day earner Indian movie ever.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial held a strong grip at the box office over the subsequent weekdays as well. The film collected Rs 25.35 crore on Monday, Rs 22.10 crore on Tuesday and Rs 18.90 crore on Wednesday.

Thus, Sanju was just Rs 13.59 crore away from reaching Rs 200 crore at the domestic market in its first 7 days. As you are reading this article, Sanju has crossed the double century mark convincingly. Exact figures of Thursday collection are yet to be out.

Initially released on 4,000 screens across India, Sanju has become Ranbir's first Rs 200 crore film. His highest grosser was Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that had raked in Rs 188.57 crore in its lifetime.

Despite being a non-holiday release, Sanju managed to set the box office on fire. After films like Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it yet again proved that content is the king.

Considering the current hype around Sanju and the fact that there was no big release coming up, the Ranbir starrer is expected to have a good run at the box office for a couple of weeks, and bring in more moolah for the producers.