Ranbir Kapoor's big movie Sanju is all set to be released this Friday. Apart from the strong buzz, there are many other reasons that the biopic on Sanjay Dutt is likely to have an excellent opening at the box office.

Sanju is going to become the biggest release of not only Ranbir but also director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is set to be released on around 4,000 screens across India.

With such wide release, Sanju is likely to have a superb opening at the box office with record breaking collection. Considering the number of screens and the hype around the movie, Sanju is expected to collect Rs 25 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its first day.

The numbers might be more or less but Sanju in all probability is going to be Ranbir's highest ever opening day grosser. His current highest first day earning movie is Besharam. Released in 2013 on 3,400 screens, Besharam had collected Rs 21.56 crore on its day 1.

With much higher screen count and hype, Sanju is likely to beat the record comprehensively. Moreover, the film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for making wholesome films and has a splendid track record as far as box office numbers are concerned.

Before Sanju, the biggest release of Hirani was Aamir Khan starrer PK that was released on 3,600 screens in India. The craze around Sanju doubled after the release of the trailer. Ranbir's impersonification of Sanjay Dutt impressed all, and they are curious to know more about the controversial life of the actor.

After Race 3 failed to impress the audience, movie lovers are looking forward to Sanju, hoping it will not disappoint them. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawl, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Jim Sarabh.