Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is still going strong at the Indian box office on Monday, with its four-day collection inching closer to Rs 150 crore net mark in the domestic market.

Sanju opened to a thunderous response and went on to collect Rs 120.06 crore net at the Indian box office in its first weekend. The movie had a superb advance booking for Monday and trade analysts predicted that it would make a record-breaking collection in the domestic market on its fourth day too.

Rohit Jaiswal, an observer of Bollywood, tweeted, "#Sanju Monday Advance is similar to Friday ...... As per Advance nd WOM...you guys can Expect 27+ for Day4"

Another observer Sumit Kadel tweeted on Monday, "#Sanju Monday is heading towards- ₹ 25 cr+" Later in the night, he added, "As i said on 3 PM today, #Sanju is on the verge of creating another history at the box office, film will have biggest non holiday Monday collection of all time. Monday collection will go past ₹ 25 cr & might end up collecting ₹ 26-27 cr . Film is eying #Dangal lifetime record."

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer received a fantastic response on Monday, with its average occupancy ranging between 60 and 70 percent and some cinema halls ran to packed houses. As per early estimates, Sanju has collected approximately Rs 25.35 crore net at the domestic box office on its fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 145.41 crore net.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]... This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz."

Sanju has become the highest grossing Hindi movie on a non-holiday Monday. The biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt has once again proved that content is the king and that star power or a holiday release don't matter. The audience will embrace a movie if it has a fresh, creative and interesting story and screenplay.

Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Baahubali2 #Padmaavat & now #Sanju proved that festival release is not the only important factor for huge collections. Big stars should concentrate on content & universal appealing films more. Solo release on any given day will provide their films mammoth opening at the BO."