Sanjiv Goenka faced a lot of backlash on social media and even from former cricket players and commentators after his outburst at KL Rahul. LSG owner Goenka was seen bursting out at Rahul after the team's terrible loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The video became viral and Goenka faced a lot of backlash, trolling and hatred.

All is well

Speculations of KL Rahul planning to give over captaincy for the remainder of the matches started floating around. There were also the rumours of LSG replacing him as the captain. However, if reports are anything to go by, the two have let bygone be bygones. "It's all rumours that Rahul will be displaced from the captaincy and won't be picked in the auction. The last match didn't go our way, but everything is fine now between the team and owners. Rahul is in good space and taking rest before the game against DC," sources close to LSG told IANS.

Goenka - Rahul's special dinner

A few days after the whole charade, Goenka was seen inviting KL Rahul for a special dinner at his Delhi home. The two were photographed together and everything seemed to be normal between the co-owner and the star player. Amid all this, Athiya Shetty also took to her social media and shared a cryptic note.

Athiya's cryptic post

Athiya shared a picture of sun rising amid the clouds and wrote, "The calm after the storm." Justin Langer, LSG coach, also opened up about the episode and called it surprising. He added that both Goenka and KL Rahul are the calmest people on Earth. So it was surprising to see them like that. He also stressed on how their playing plan didn't work.

"Anyone who knows Mr. Goenka or KL Rahul knows they are the calmest and most peaceful men on the planet. When I saw there were some arms going about, I thought, 'Woah, I have never seen this before.' When I listened to the conversation, it was just about where our plan went wrong in the game, and it went wrong," Langer said in an interview.