Sanjay Leela Bhansali is basking in the success of his recently released web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While over the years, Sanjay has worked with a bevy of stars, the ace director maintains that Salman Khan is his only friend from the industry. SLB and Salman go a long way back, dating back to their "Khamoshi" days.

Salman then went on to star in Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which changed the career graph for the director as well as the superstar. Sanjay, in an interview, has now said that Salman continues to be his friend. He revealed that Salman calls him because its not about films for him but their friendship.

Salman - SLB's friendship

"The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me; he'll care for me. 'Are you okay? Is there anything (you need)? You've goofed up, you messed up'. I enjoy his humour so much. It (phone call) comes once in three months, once in five months, but it comes because he doesn't care about my film. He cares about me," the Padmavat director told Bollywood Hungama.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were all set to join hands once again for Inshaallah, along with Alia Bhatt, a film that didn't pan out. Talking about it, the Bajirao Mastani director said that things didn't fall in place but Khan called him after a month and they took it right from where they had left.

Inshallah fall out

"On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn't fall into place. But after one month, he called me, and I called him, and we talked. So that is a friend. In that sense, I'm fortunate enough to have that friend who once in six months will speak and will exactly start from where we left," he added.