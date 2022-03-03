Sanjay Leela Bhansali might have been chartering a new course with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. But, his most ambitious project – Inshallah with Salman Khan, still remains a hot topic. The ace director had announced the pairing of Alia Bhatt opposite Salman. And the thought of Khan reuniting with Bhansali in such a unique pair was what made it the most anticipated film.

What went wrong?

However, the film was shelved even before it could be shot for a day. There were various reports doing the rounds on what went behind shelving it. And now, Bhansali himself has spoken about it. "Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed," he told a leading website.

Spilling the beans

Bhansali further said, "I have utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by in Sawariyaa. So he has been a very very important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court to decide if he wants to work with me, and if it's god willing inshallah agar hona hai to hoga (it'll happen if it's supposed to happen)."

Alia Bhatt had also expressed her sadness over the film getting shelved. She spoke about how she had left it all to destiny and she would get to work with Salman in future if destiny desires.