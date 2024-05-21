Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series on Netflix, Heeramandi, is garnering mixed reviews. Some are loving SLB's magnum opus and larger-than-life portal of courtesans, from music to sets to costumes. Needless to say, SLB's Heeramandi is a visual delight with a larger-than-life feel that has left netizens spellbound.

The series is set in the pre-independence era, Heermandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, Pakistan.

SLB in his films over the years, has always shown courtesan or sex workers. Whether Madhuri Dixit in 'Devdas' or Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' or now Mallika Jaan, Fareedan and others in 'Heeramandi,' this recurring presence is a testament to Bhansali's fascination with the lives of 'tawaifs'.

Recently, in an interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussed 'tawaifs' in his films. He said, "Women standing in line for ration don't fascinate me".

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Bhansali said, "I feel they are women who have a lot of enigma, a lot of mystery. The courtesan, or the tawaif, or the prostitute... they are different. But they always exude a certain kind of power which I find very interesting to look at... I found that very fascinating, that these women are very interesting. Where they sing, they dance. Where they express themselves; their joy and their grief in music and dance. They understand the art of living, the importance of architecture, the use of fabric, and the kind of jewellery they wear. They are connoisseurs of art," he said.

'Middle-class housewives do not interest me': SLB

Bhansali added, "Hum log kya hein? Hum log artist log hain. Usko ap samajhgir bolo, bhand bolo... jo chahe bolo. Mere ko to woh chahiye. I have to create something that is very enigmatic. As a child, all those people that would pass by... mein school mein jaata hu toh ye chehre mujhe fascinate karte he. Waha pe jo ration ki line mein jo chaar middle-class housewives khade hain woh mujhe fascinate nahi karti (Who are we? We are artists. Whatever you might call them, I still need them. When I used to go to school, I was fascinated by those faces. Those four middle-class women in the ration line do not interest me)."

He cited Madhubala in 'Mughal-E-Azam' and Nargis Dutt in 'Adaalat' as significant inspirations. Additionally, Bhansali mentioned being profoundly influenced by the films of V Shantaram and Ritwik Ghatak's 'Meghe Dhaka Tara.'

In 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', Sanjay Leela Bhansali stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal among others.