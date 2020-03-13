Though Sanjay Kapoor could not make it big in the industry, his good looks and charm always won everyone's hearts, actresses included. And the first one to be smitten by it was Tabu.

The talented actress fell-in-love with Sanjay during the shoot of the film, Prem. Love bloomed and blossomed on the sets. However, it was a short-lived affair.

The short-lived affair

By the time the film came to an end, the duo had called it quits. And not just that, Tabu was not even Sanjay Kapoor by the time the film reached its completion. While the film received a mixed response, Tabu's career took off soon after. In an interview with Times of India, Sanjay Kapoor had revealed that he had once was dating Tabu while they were shooting for the film – Prem.

He also added that by the time the film came to completion, they had even stopped talking to each other. "I was dating Tabu at that time initially, but by the end of it, we were not talking to each other," he said.

When Anil broke Sanjay's trust

In the same interview, Sanjay also spoke about how 'hurt' he was by his brother Anil Kapoor's behaviour when he made him waste 3-4 years of his life and said no to him for the project. He said, "I was wanting to do a film with Anil. I spent 3-4 years discussing everything with him and even going with the director he wanted, but at the last minute, he said No.

I was totally taken aback at that time. I just felt that even if he felt that the film would have been a flop, he should have still done it for me. In the same period, he did 'Yuvvraaj' and 'Black and White'. I felt hurt as I had wasted so much time and gone with all his recommendations, including the director he wanted. Mentally, I was very low. I couldn't believe that despite he is my brother, he had said No."

He also said that what hurt him the most was the fact that Anil's manager told him that while going to Anil with the script, he should also go with an advance cheque. He said that the fact that Anil didn't believe in him and didn't believe the fact that he could get the money back was what upset him the most.