There had been reports of Sanjay Dutt had been treating his eldest daughter Trishala Dutt like an outsider and a part of his past. She was born from Sanjay's first wife Richa Sharma who died of brain cancer in 1996. It was being said that Sanjay Dutt and Trishala have allegedly stopped communicating with each other for some reasons. So when one of her concerned fan asked Trishala about the alleged rift between her and his father, she set the records straight regarding the rumours about her herself.

During the Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the fan asked Trishala, "Rumors going around saying you and your father are not on good terms. Please Confirm?" To which, she replied, "Please do not believe everything that is written in tabloids. I don't know where or who that came from but No, it's not true."

Trishala has been trying to cope with the loss of her Italian boyfriend who passed away in July, this year. In a heartfelt note, Trishala had said a teary goodbye to her boyfriend and had been posting a few pictures of him in his memory. But her father was not with her even during her emotional turmoil.

She had skipped wishing her father on his 60th birthday and now even Sanjay reportedly didn't bother to wish his daughter on her birthday on August 10. The particular episode too had sparked speculations about father-daughter relationship turning sour.

But going by Trishala's clarification on the matter, it looks like all is well between the father-daughter duo.