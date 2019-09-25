Sanjay Dutt has joined the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 25 September. The Bollywood actor is set to enact the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who illegally built the gold mining empire.

A source tells, "Sanjay Dutt will be taking part in the shoot from here on. His solo and combination scenes with Yash and others will be shot in the next 10 days in Hyderabad,"

The makers have shared the picture of Sanjay Dutt joining the shooting online. In the photo, the 60-year old is sporting a bald look with a grey beard.

The fans are now wondering whether it is his look in the Prashanth Neel-directorial. In the first instalment of the film, Suryavardhan overlooked Adheera as his heir of the empire to his son Garuda. Apparently, Garuda devised a plan to kill Adheera and became successful in his mission, but there seems to be a twist to the story as the latter is still alive.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of antagonist in KGF 2. "I last did a negative role in Agneepath [2012] and have been wanting to play a villain again. When this opportunity came my way, I thought it was perfect. It's an action-oriented film, and is right up my alley," he told the Mid-Day.

"I am not sure if I will be required to learn Kannada. I will definitely want to do the dialogue delivery unless the makers decide to [have it dubbed by someone else]," he is quoted as saying by the Mid-Day.

Once a upon a time....... Adheera⚔️

let's see how this epic story ends?️#kgfchapter2 shoot at Hyderabad

With @duttsanjay sir commences.... pic.twitter.com/IBErFdjWgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) September 25, 2019

The two-part series tells the story of an ambitious man (Yash), who wants to conquer the world by becoming the most powerful and rich person in the world. While the first instalment had showcased Rocky's journey since childhood and how he eliminated Garuda, the second part is expected to be around the deadly clash between the hero and Adheera.

Prashanth Neel-directed movie is produced by Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 will see the light of the day in April 2020.