Sanjay Dutt has taken a break from the work over health issues. The Bollywood actor has recently gone to Dubai with his wife Maanayata and met his children after months.

Reportedly, he is diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment. However, he had signed a couple of movies which are in the different stages of making.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Sanjay Dutt will commence the shooting of his next film post-Diwali. A source has told Bollywood Hungama that the majority of the shooting has been already completed by the actor.

"Sanju has finished 85-90 percent of Prithviraj shoot already and he has just 5 to 6 days of shoot left. He has finished maximum portions of principle photography and he will be resuming the Prithviraj shoot immediately post Diwali. He has been a rockstar as he is finishing all his shooting commitments. The makers are planning this shoot basis this time window and will wrap up the entire film immediately," a source is quoted as saying by the website.

Apart from this flick, Sanjay Dutt is working on films like Yash''s much-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Torbaaz.

Prithviraj is a historical fiction written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra. Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, and others are part of the cast.

The film was scheduled for release for Diwali, but it has been postponed due to the pandemic.