Here is a good news for the fans of Salman Khan across the globe. The date of the formal announcement of Bollywood star's upcoming film Tiger 3 has been reportedly fixed. Yes, it will hit the floors officially next month.

Well, Tiger will be announced on the occasion of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 88 birth anniversary on 27 September, a trade source has informed Bollywood Hungama. It will be a mega-budget flick made on never-before scale in Bollywood.

"Aditya Chopra is going to do a massive announcement of the entire film slate of YRF on his dad's 88th birth anniversary. Adi will be kick-starting the YRF Project 50 celebrations on this day and Tiger 3 announcement is definitely set to happen on this day. The film is being mounted on a never seen before scale and the fans can expect a treat from YRF on September 27. We hear Adi might unveil a special something for all the Salman and Katrina fans," the website informs a trade source as saying.

The makers are planning to make it a memorable day to Sallu fans by unveiling promotional material from Tiger 3. "It could be the first look of Tiger 3. It could be the logo launch of Tiger 3. But something is surely coming our way. There is a lot of buzz that there will be an unveiling of sorts. YRF has been keeping everything under wraps but the news that we are hearing is that one will get to see something of Tiger 3 on this day for sure. Salman and Katrina are reuniting for this blockbuster franchise again and one can expect fireworks starting from the date of announcement," adds the trade source.

The forthcoming film is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise after Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The third part of Aditya Chopra-produced film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Katrina Kaif will be the female lead in the latest movie.