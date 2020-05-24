Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his debut in the south Indian film industry with KGF 2, which will be a Pan-India film. The movie is a sequel to KGF Chapter 1 and will see Sanjay Dutt playing the role of the antagonist Adheera who will one on one against Rocky Bhai, played by Kannada superstar Rocking Star Yash.

Stepping out of his comfort zone, Sanjay recently opened up about how he deals with the various hurdles that come in the way. The actor believes that language or boundaries are never a barrier for an artist and there is a lot to explore, and the more one learns, the more one grows.

Sanjay Dutt says he has always loved Hindi Cinema but as an actor, there is more than just one platform. He believes that he should not restrict himself to one genre or language as there is such beautiful content coming from our regional languages and different platforms.

The actor is happy to be acting in a film made in another language. He says it was a little tough, but he enjoyed the process. In fact, the challenge is what made it all the more exciting for him. The actor felt like a kid learning something new on the sets of the film.

Apart from KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is going to be providing his audience with four other big-banner films namely Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2.

Other than his current projects, the actor will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay Dutt Productions.