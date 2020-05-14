Rumours mills have been working overtime claiming that the release of the much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 would be postponed as the shooting has been delayed due to the lockdown over the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the news is out straight from the horse's mouth over the release of KGF 2. Karthik Gowda, executive producer of the movie, has stated that the movie will arrive on the said date. According to him, except for two fights, the shooting of the movie is almost completed.

KGF 2 Post Production Works On

"Shoot would have completed by now if the lockdown was not imposed. Around 20 days of shooting is left. We are working on the post-production works after getting the government's permission. Even if we get permission to shoot in July, KGF 2 would be ready for release on the schedule date," he claims.

Why Shooting is Delayed?

The makers of KGF 2 have planned to release KGF 2 on 23 October in multiple languages. The initial plan was to complete the shoot by January and February. Since the makers are not making any compromise on the quality of the product, the filming has taken more time than expected.

As a result, the teaser plans of KGF 2, which was supposed to be out on 8 January on the occasion of Yash's birthday, was delayed.

KGF 1, The Biggest Blockbuster

The first part of KGF was released in 2018. The Prashanth Neel-directorial became the biggest box office of all-time in Sandalwood by making over Rs 225 crore worldwide from multiple language.

KGF: Chapter 1 showcased how Rocky (Yash) eliminated Garuda to become the new emperor of the gold mines. The second part is expected to project his rise and downfall as the world's most powerful man.

There is a huge expectations on the movie across the country. The second instalment has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.