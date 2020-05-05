Controversies and Sanjay Dutt have always walked hand in hand. The actor was jailed in the arms act for possession of illegal arms in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. Living away from family was one of the toughest tasks for the actor. Like every other prisoner, Sanjay Dutt was treated in jail and the actor never asked for any special considerations.

In an interview to TOI, Sanjay had revealed many heartbreaking things including that he used to remove flies from his daal and drink it as he wanted protein for his body. ''In the Pune jail, there are flies all over, billions of flies, in your hair, in your clothes and even in your food. Main makkhi nikaal kar daal pi jaata tha, mera co-accused daal nahin peeta tha. Maine usko bola, 'Yaar, tu kab tak bhookha rahega?''

'Yahan protein nahin milta hai, daal mein protein hota hai'

When his co-accused asked how can you eat the dal with flies in it, to which Sanjay replied, ''Usne poocha, 'Tu makkhi wali daal kaise pi jata hai?' Toh maine bola, 'Yahan protein nahin milta hai, daal mein protein hota hai'.' Later, Dutt added, 'Aaj biwi ne ghar mein kaali daal phir se banayi toh main complain nahi kar sakta!'''

Sanjay also kept his kids away from this, he didn't want his children to see him in such a state with torn clothes while talking about the same he said, "when I was in jail, it was very difficult for me to not see my children for three years. There were moments when I really wanted to see them. My wife used to say, 'Main unko leke aati hoon'. But I told her, 'Never, unko yahan kabhi mat lana, I don't want them here'. I didn't want them to see me in torn clothes and the topi.''

He further added, ''I didn't want them to live with that image. Aaj kal ke bachche bahut smart ho gaye hain, bolte thay 'Papa ko photo wala phone lagao'. I used to speak to them twice a month. I told tell them that I was shooting in the mountains and didn't have proper connection. That's what they know even today.''

Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' that starred Ranbir Kapoor hasn't covered all the topics of Sanjay Dutt's life. While many critics, as well as the audience, feel that the biopic was only made to clean Sanjay Dutt's public image for his comeback in films. Sanju was directed by the Munnabhai MBBS director Rajkumar Hirani.