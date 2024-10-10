Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt have renewed their wedding vows by getting married once again. Sanjay, 65, got married for the second time to wife Maanyata at a temple. The The two have been married since February 7, 2008. The couple welcomed twins - a boy named Shahraan Dutt and a daughter named Iqra Dutt in October of 2010.

The happy married life

Sanjay and Maanayata got married for the second time after 16 years of being married. A video of the two taking pheras has surfaced online. Sanjay had been married two times before marrying Maanayata. He was earlier married to Rhea Pillai and then to Richa Sharma. Richa Sharma gave birth to Trishala, who is now 34.

Equation with sisters

There were reports of Sanjay Dutt's sisters - Priya and Namrata not being happy with his marriage with Maanayata. The star wife, on the other hand, always maintained that she tried her best to fit into the family and put in efforts to make the relationship better but to no avail. Mrs Dutt always maintained that people didn't like her because she stood in between Sanjay and those who were using him for his money.

"I came like a barricade in Sanju's life to stand between him and those who want to use him. Naturally, these fair-weather friends resent me. I spoilt their party, you see," she had said in an old interview. She had also threatened to name those who were misusing his accounts.

"I have the right to live with my husband the way I want to. It doesn't matter whether it's a prostitute or a princess, a wife has certain rights in her husband's home. I'm not a man living in a woman's house. His finances were being handled by the wrong people. There were so many irregularities in his accounts. If I open my mouth about it, no one will be spared," she had further said.