Sanjay Dutt is back in the Hindi film industry after a long break. The actor will next be seen in 'Bhootnii,' which he is co-producing. Sanjay was attending the launch of a new song from the film Aaya Re Baba. It was here that the dynamic actor got a bit emotional about his film not getting a fair chance by distributors and multiplex owners.

Sanjay's film will see a massive clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which is also releasing on May 1. Without taking any names, Dutt said that he never thought to see such a day where the film industry would stand divided.

Industry divided

"Ek dukh hota hai ki apni industry aisi bat chuki hai, jo Maine dekha nahi that. Hum log ek family the, aur humesha rahenge aage bhi chalke. Bas abhi thoda bhatak gaye hai (It's sad that our industry has spread in such a way that I have never seen before. We were a family, and we will always be. We have gone a little astray)."

Bhootnii not getting the push

Sanjay further hinted at how his upcoming horror comedy has not received a fair chance. "The distributors and cinema owners, everybody should be equal with films. Chalo Bhootnii ko itna zor nahi diya ja raha hai lekin mujhe pata hai ye picture bahut aage niklegi. (Bhootnii might not have got much limelight but I feel the movie will do well). I request the film industry to be together as a family again and let's help each other so that the film industry grows," he added.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4. The actor has assured his fans that he would be seen more frequently on the big screen from now on.