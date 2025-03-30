The iconic duo of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt is all set to share screen space once again. The two power-packed performers of Bollywood—Salman and Sanjay—have given Bollywood some of the most loved films. Some of their most memorable films remain—Sajaan, Chal Mere Bhai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Son of Sardaar, Ready, and more.

Sanjay on reuniting Salman

And now, the two superstars are all set to reunite for a Hollywood project. What makes it even more special is that the two would be reuniting after 25 years. The stalwarts of the industry would work together in a film made by an Argentinian filmmaker. A few clips and pictures of the two shooting in Dubai had leaked online, leaving their fans excited for the collaboration.

Now, Sanjay has spoken about working with his 'younger brother'. "Saajan dekh li aapne, Chal Mere Bhai dekh li... abhi dono mein Tashan dekh lijiye. I'm very excited for the movie. I'm also happy ye soch ke ki main apne chote bhai ke sath kaam karonga 25 years ke baad," Dutt recently said at an event.

(You have seen Saajan, you have seen Chal Mere Bhai, now see the swag in both of us. I am very excited for the movie. I am also happy to know that I would be working with my younger brother after 25 years).

Sanjay Dutt wishes Salman for Sikandar

Sanjay Dutt also spoke about Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' and said it would be a guaranteed hit. "Superhit trailer hai. Mera bhai hai chota aur uske liye main hamesha prarthna karta hoon. Bhagwan ne usko bohot diya hai; yeh bhi superhit picture hogi." (Its a superhit trailer. He is my younger brother, and I always pray for him. God has given him a lot and I am sure this would be a superhit too.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Bhootni. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is all set for a grand release on April 18.