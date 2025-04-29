Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film - Bhootnii on May 1. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in the horror caper. Mouni has been grabbing the headlines the past few weeks owing to the changes in her physical appearance. It was at the trailer launch event of Bhootnii that netizens started the discussion on how Roy now seemed to have a frozen forehead.

Ever since then, Mouni has either sported bangs or stayed away from flaunting her forehead in front of the paps or on social media. However, each time she goes out, the actress gets trolled for her microbladed eyebrows and forehead. At a recent fashion week too, the Naagin actress was trolled for trying to hide her forehead with a huge maangtikka.

As the film's release is right around the corner, Mouni took to social media to share some dreamy pictures of herself in the saree. And needless to mention, trolls were quick to attack her on how her face had changed.

Reactions

"Too much of botox," wrote a user. "What did you do to your eyebrows??? And whyyy. You were so pretty as it is. Why for more surgeries? You spoiled your looks," wrote another user.

"What's wrong with your face? your natural look was good before," read a comment. "When surgery goes wrong," another comment read.

"Surgery ruined your face," a social media user opined. "Girl do yourself a favour and stop with the excessive amount of filler and botox. Also, fix the horrendously done eyebrow micro blading," another social media user wrote.

"Changing every day," a fan commented. "What happened with mouni's eyebrows?" another fan asked. In a recent interaction, Mouni had reacted to the trolling. "Kuch nahin. Dekhti hee nahi. Let everyone do their job...I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that, so be it," she told Instant Bollywood.