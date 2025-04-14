Mouni Roy has often fallen prey to social media trolling. From her figure, surgeries, fillers to botox; the actress often gets trolled for supposedly going under the knife. The diva has been through rumours of undergoing lip enhancement to breast implants and what not! And now, Mouni has again been facing a lot of backlash for supposedly going under the knife to get her forehead reduced.

How the trolling started

It was at the trailer launch of her upcoming film - 'Bhootni' that netizens spotted bumps on her forehead. Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to comment on how she had got a 'frozen forehead', which is an aftereffect of undertaking too much of botox. At a recent fashion week too, the Naagin actress was trolled for trying to hide her forehead with a huge maangtikka.

Many felt that the diva was intentionally wearing a huge maangtika to cover the bumps on her forehead. Amid the buzz around her plastic surgeries and the talented actress getting trolled, Mouni has broken her silence.

Mouni on trolling over physical appearance

On talking about how she reacts to the trolling nowawayds she is facing, the diva said that she doesn't even look at it. "Kuch nahin. Dekhti hee nahi. Let everyone do their job...I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that, so be it," she told Instant Bollywood.

Prior to this too, Mouni has often spoken about how she doesn't give social media trolling any weightage. "I've understood all that (being a quintessential heroine) now, but as a young girl of 19, it was very difficult. I used to cry a lot. I've overheard people in a room talking about me. My first 2-3 years in terms of how I looked or felt. I never... When I came here, suddenly it was I didn't know anything about hair or makeup or how to present myself. But thankfully I was very observant and God gave me the wisdom to finally overcome it," she had once said in an interview.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will be seen with Sanjay Dutt in horror comedy - Bhootni - which releases on April 18.