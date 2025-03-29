Bollywood BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are often seen together—attending events, enjoying vacations, and sharing candid selfies. The duo is practically inseparable.

On Friday, Mouni Roy once again attended an event in the city alongside her close friend, Disha Patani, and others. Mouni turned heads with her stunning new look. She opted for a strapless black gown, and her fresh bangs caught everyone's attention. Meanwhile, Disha shocked social media users by wearing an oversized brown blazer, a strapless top, and baggy pants.

Fans of Mouni were smitten by her sassy and sensuous avatar. However, eagle-eyed netizens speculated that she might have undergone cosmetic enhancements again, suspecting a lip job as her lips appeared swollen and different from her previous pictures.

Take a look at her latest videos and pictures:

A user commented, "Firse change karwa liya face.."

Another wrote, "She ruined her face.."

One more user remarked, "Overloaded with plastic."

This isn't the first time Mouni has faced ire from netizens. A few years ago, she was criticized for her transformed appearance, with netizens pointing out drastic changes in her face and nose. However, Mouni later gave a fitting reply and shut down the trolls.

Work Front

Mouni Roy is gearing up for her next film, Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Nick in lead roles. The horror-comedy is set to release on April 18, 2025, and its trailer was dropped today. Expectations are high for the film. Additionally, the actress has another project titled Salakaar lined up.



Mouni Roy was last seen in the web series Sultan of Delhi and the drama series Showtime. She also co-hosted the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island with Karan Kundrra.

