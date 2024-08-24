There are very few friendships in Bollywood that give us major friendship goals. It has always been reported that two female stars in B'town can't be friends and there is catfight and animosity. However, celebs have now busted the myth. We see star kids hanging out with each other. From Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, we have Disha Patani and Mouni Roy to be touted as BFFs.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy who were part of Akshay Kumar's tour became close friends since then. Duo Disha and Mouni often papped attending events and parties together. Be it going for dinner one can't simply miss Disha and Mouni's impromptu outings.

On Friday, Bollywood actor Mouni Roy stepped out for a dinner date with husband Suraj Nambiar and best friend Disha Patani in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures of their outing have surfaced on social media.

BFFs Disha and Mouni held each other's hands as they entered the restaurant. While exiting, Mouni Roy was seen posing with fans and a video shows, young kids who were posing with Mouni, they accidentally kept their feet on Mouni's outfit. Mouni sweetly pulled her dress and lovingly caressed the cheeks of the young girl fans.

Another clip shows, Mouni kissing Disha Patani as she exited.

Who wore what?

Disha Patani looked stunning in a patchwork corset-style top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with casual baggy pants, Disha avoided paps and almost dodged the flashing cameras.

Mouni Roy wore a strapless body-hugging black dress. Mouni greeted the paparazzi with a big smile and paused to interact with them.

Work Front

Disha Patani was seen in Kalki in 2898 AD alongside Prabhas. The film has become a massive hit, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide since its release on June 27.