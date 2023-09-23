There are very few friendships in Bollywood that serve us major friendship goals. It has always been reported that two female stars in B'town can't be pals and there is catfight and animosity, however, celebs have now busted the myth. We see star kids hanging out with each other, Salman Khan and SRK's friendships have surpassed the test of time.

Apart from that Disha Patani and Mouni Roy who were part of Akshay Kumar's tour became close friends post that. Disha and Mouni often attend events and parties together. Be it going for dinner or events, they are often spotted together.

On Thursday, Mouni Roy had an intimate pre-birthday bash with Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa at her place. The trio were seen cutting cake and dancing the night away to hit Punjabi numbers.

Here's a look at some of the moments from the all-girl party, held a week ahead of Mouni's birthday on September 28.

For the girl's party, Mouni wore a polka-dotted white layered dress during the cake-cutting ceremony. "Happy b'day in advance, my monz, @imouniroy, I love you so much," Disha wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram story.

The pictures of Disha and Mouni have been shared by several fan pages.

A user wrote, "Full of Surgies"

Another mentioned, "Surgies ki dukaan: (surgeries are all over).

The third one said, "Feed them something"

A section of netizens was perplexed seeing the two friends always being together.

Take a look

Disha and Mouni often take to Instagram's comments section to complement each other pictures.

For the unversed, Mouni, Sonam and Disha were part of The Entertainers tour with Akshay Kumar in March this year. That's when the girls became close friends. While Mouni will turn a year older on September 28.