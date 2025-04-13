Mouni Roy was a sight to behold as the walked the ramp at the Times Fashion Week. The Naagin actress looked splendid in a black and gold ajrakh lehenga. The Naagin actress turned showstopper for designer Nitya Bajaj and made sure she took everyone's breath away with her beautiful ramp walk and outfit.

The lehenga had traditional motifs in hues of red, blue and gold. The sweetheart necklined blouse gold and pearl latkans to add to the look.

Netizens question

While we were bowled over by Mouni's spectacular presence at the Fashion Week, not everyone was as impressed. Many on social media were quick to ask if Mouni was trying to hide her 'frozen head' with that huge maang tikka. Many commented on how Mouni's face now looks expressionless owing to the 'botox'.

Social media reactions

Let's take a look at some of the comments. "Whatever surgery she has done, it seems she is going to cry the next minute," wrote a social media user. "Is she purposely wearing the big mang tikka to hide those overfilled botox lines?" another social media user asked. "There is a reason behind that big maangtika," a person opined.

"Trying to hide eyebrows with that maangtikka," another person commented. "Forehead has been covered," read a comment. "Plastic on ramp," read another comment. "Nothing looks good on her," one more of the comments read.

"Why has she made a crying face?" a person asked. "Fake hips," another follower of the page asked. "She looks awkward," another follower opined.

However, there was also a section that felt that Mouni Roy slayed the look. "Beautiful", "Killed it" were some other comments used for the actress. On the work front, the Bong beauty is all set to be seen in Bhootni opposite Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated for release on April 18.