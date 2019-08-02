Sanjay Dutt's first look of Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled on the actor's 60th birthday. His intense look from the film has now generated a lot of curiosity among the audience. Many would believe that the makers of KGF might have approached Sanjay Dutt for the role after the massive success of KGF Chapter 1. It may come as a surprise to fans that Sanjay Dutt had been in director Prashanth Neel's mind ever since they started working on the film.

In a recent interaction with the media, Prashanth had revealed that not just for KGF 2, he was keen on casting Dutt in the first part as well. And further said that Dutt was always the first choice to play Adheera in the film. And now even Yash, who played the role of the protagonist Rocky, has showered praise on Sanjay Dutt for his presence in the film.

"When director Prashanth Neel narrated the character of Adheera, he had himself mentioned that this role needs somebody like Sanjay Dutt. He was there in our mind right from the initial stages, and not after we ventured into five languages. Nor it did emerge after KGF became a huge success," Yash told City Express in an interview.

He further added, "When you have a good story, the other things fall into place on their own. The purity of such thought is always strong. Sanjay Dutt is a wonderful actor, and when elements like his physical appearance, image, legacy and, on top of it, the kind of role that KGF Chapter 2 has etched for him come together, it only adds value. That is what has happened in this case, and we are happy."

The latest announcement, however, has left fans wondering whether Sanju Baba is playing the role of Adheera, brother of Suryavardhan, who built the gold empire in KGF.

Interestingly, the first instalment of KGF showed that Adheera was not happy with Suryavardhan's decision to make his son Garuda, the heir of the empire. Garuda devised a plan to kill Adheera and became successful in his mission. It now looks like there is a twist in the story and the latter is still alive.