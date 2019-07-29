Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has unveiled Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's first look as Adheera from Yash's multilingual movie KGF: Chapter 2 on his birthday as a treat for his fans, who are thrilled over the poster.

The rumours about Sanjay Dutt's presence in KGF: Chapter 2, have been doing rounds, ever since KGF: Chapter 1 hit the screens. The bosses of Hombale Films, who bankrolled the film, kept mum on the reports. However, the production house recently tweeted, "Unveiling #Adheera from #KGFChapter2 on July 29th at 10 AM. Stay tuned to @hombalefilms . [sic]"

Hombale Films's tweet fueled the speculations that the makers cast Sanjay Dutt to play an important role in KGF 2 and they would make a formal announcement on July 29. What strengthens the belief is the date, which is the birthday of Sanjay Baba. As promised, Farhan Akhtar, who is one of the presenters of the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2, released the first look of the Bollywood actor this morning.

Besides the poster on his Instagram page, Farhan Akhtar also wrote, "I remember, as a kid, watching him shoot for his debut film 'Rocky' on bandstand... and all these years later we're finally collaborating on something special. Here's presenting Sanjay Dutt as Adheera from #KGFChapter2. And here's also wishing him a happy birthday. Big hug @duttsanjay"

