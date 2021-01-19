Mollywood starlet Saniya Iyappan, known for her roles in movies like 'Queen' and 'Lucifer' has now shared her experience of battling coronavirus. In a detailed note posted on her Instagram page, Saniya warned everyone who takes COVID-19 infection lightly.

COVID-19 infection is deadly

In her Instagram post, Saniya Iyappan revealed that her experience of battling coronavirus was devastating. She also shared a photo in which rashes can be seen on her face.

"So, I was waiting for my test results to come and was confident about it to be negative because this was my sixth test after the pandemic and finally when the doctor said that I am positive and seriously had no idea about how to feel. The only thing I was sure about is what 'I am not at all prepared for this'. Thoughts about my family, friends, and people who I met in the last few days kicked in and made me very anxious, I was totally clueless about what's next. I was sick, tired, and devastated at the same time," wrote Saniya on her Instagram page.

Problems surrounding respiration

Saniya also added that she felt serious respiratory issues while battling coronavirus infection. The Lucifer star even felt negative effects on eyesight due to the COVID infection.

"The second day I realized that my sight on the left eye decreased and rashes started showing all over my body, and just to make things worse I was feeling shortness in-breath when sleeping. I never experienced that feeling before. Breathing was so smooth since birth and never appreciated it lol...my anxiety was making me worse because I was not sure that I'll wake up and trust me no one can help you when you are anxious (especially when you are in a room all alone). So people, please please take care of yourself, practice all the safety measures. Because corona sucks!!" Saniya ended the post.

Saniya is currently awaiting the release of her new movie The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. The film has Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead roles, and it is expected to hit the theaters on February 04, 2021.