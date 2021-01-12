As theaters in Kerala are getting opened on January 13, Mollywood buffs are eagerly waiting for releases of movies like Mammootty's One, Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, and Suresh Gopi's Kaval. In the meantime, Kerala is also gearing up for the next legislative assembly elections which will be conducted in May 2021.

Mammootty's One could elevate CPI(M)'s chance

According to the recent trend, LDF led by reigning chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan could get a second term, especially due to the government's pro-active approach in handling the coronavirus pandemic. And with the release of One, the chances of CPI(M) winning the elections could be elevated, as Mammootty is playing the role of Kerala chief minister in this movie.

Close sources to the movie had previously claimed that the character of Kadakkal Chandran which Mammootty plays in the movie shares resemblances to the life of Pinarayi Vijayan. If the makers succeed in delivering a good political thriller, it could elevate the public image of Pinarayi Vijayan, which will in turn benefit CPI(M) in the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

One: All you need to know

One is directed by Santhosh Viswanath. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Balachandra Menon, Siddique, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Ranjith, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan, and Jagadish in other prominent roles.

The script of One is written by Bobby-Sanjay who has previously penned scripts for blockbuster movies that include, Mumbai Police, Notebook, Traffic, and Uyare. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for this movie, while the cinematography is handled by Vaidy Somasundaram. One is bankrolled by Sreelakshmi Films under the banner of Ichais Creations. An official confirmation regarding the release date of this movie is expected to be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, makers of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal in the lead role, have confirmed that the film will be released in theatres on March 26, 2021.