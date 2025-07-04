In a recent political development in Bihar, the Congress party's initiative to distribute sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's photograph has sparked significant debate. This initiative, part of the Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, aims to enhance menstrual hygiene awareness among women in the state. However, the move has been met with sharp criticism from the ruling Janata Dal (United), which accuses the Congress of politicizing sensitive women's issues.

The controversy began when images of sanitary pad packets, prominently displaying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photograph, started circulating. The Congress party has announced its plan to distribute over 5 lakh sanitary pad boxes as part of a broader campaign targeting women voters in Bihar. The initiative seeks to address menstrual health, dismantle social taboos, and spread awareness across both rural and urban areas.

Neeraj Kumar, a spokesperson for the JD-U, has been vocal in his criticism of the Congress's strategy. He questioned the party's motives, describing the initiative as a superficial electoral tactic. "What has happened to the Congress Party?" he asked, expressing his disapproval of the approach.

Kumar further criticized the use of Rahul Gandhi's image on the sanitary pads, stating, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been working continuously to empower the daughters and sisters of the state, to empower them and to build a robust landscape for their overall development. The election year has come; daughters, women are a symbol of respect and honour, but you, in an arrogant display of power, put your face on it (sanitary pads)."

Political Reactions and Accusations

The JD-U spokesperson also linked the Congress's actions to its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), suggesting that this partnership has led to political missteps. "It shows, in politics, what is called ideological bankruptcy or lack of intellect. Not understanding the situation, or, naturally, the outcomes of being with a party like RJD, which is known for its political misdeeds, the effect of that co-operation was seen," Kumar remarked.

The Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana is not the only initiative the Congress has launched in Bihar. The party has also introduced the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme aimed at the economic empowerment of women. Under this scheme, the Congress promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month directly into the bank accounts of economically disadvantaged women, contingent upon the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) forming the government in Bihar.