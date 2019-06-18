While the Pakistan cricket team and its fans are still reeling from their big defeat at the hands of India in the ICC 2019 World Cup, an interesting side-story is developing around Shoaib Malik and his Indian wife Sania Mirza. The Pakistani batsman is facing the ire of experts and fans alike for his poor performances on the field. To make matters worse, a video of him and his wife sitting at a restaurant with a group of friends who were smoking hookah, allegedly on the eve of the match against India, has gone viral on social media.

This video was apparently uploaded on the day before the match, June 15, and Sania, who noticed it, put out an angry tweet against the uploader the very same day. The account which tweeted this video has been deactivated.

However, after Pakistan's defeat where Shoaib was ignominiously dismissed for a first-ball duck, this video became viral and was used to target Malik and question his commitment to the team. Among the many Pakistanis who responded to it was actress and celebrity Veena Malik.

She put out a tweet addressing Mirza and castigated her for taking her infant child to a sheesha bar as well as visiting a place which serves unhealthy food that is not good for her husband.

Sania decided to respond to this provocation and issued her reply on the same platform. The tennis star refutes the allegation of taking her son to a sheesha bar and tells Veena to mind her business. She also answers the comment about junk food by saying that she isn't responsible for the diet of Pakistan cricketers.

But, Veena wasn't going to keep quiet either. She responded to Mirza's statement with a series of tweets of her own. First, she alleged that Mirza had put out a tweet where she asked Veena to worry about her kids seeing her 'not so decent' picture on a magazine cover. The reference was to a 'topless' picture of the model on the front page of a magazine which she claims to be a morphed one. According to the actress, this tweet was deleted by Mirza, and she shared a screenshot to prove it.

Have some guts & don't delete ur tweets.Fortunately the technology has progressed so much that people can't deny their acts.Oh the magazine's cover u mentioned had morphed images.Also I can bringup all the controversies U have ever had bt I would rather not divert the discusion. pic.twitter.com/8qednFvEBz — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

In other tweets also, she took many potshots at the lady from Hyderabad.

It is safe to say that this match is more evenly contested and intense than the India-Pakistan game at Manchester.