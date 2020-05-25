Sania Mirza, like millions of Muslims, is keeping her Eid celebration a low-key event in 2020. It is because of the Coronavirus outbreak which has forced India to cut ties with foreign countries by banning all the international flights to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Missing her Hubby

So, the tennis sensation is not able to meet her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoiab Malik. "It's been really tough on us, being stuck in two different countries. Shoaib and I do video calls almost every day and we are missing being together on Eid," she is quoted as saying by The Times of India. However, she is staying in touch with her husband on a daily basis through video calls.

'Eid is about togetherness'

Not just her husband alone, Sania Mirza is not going to meet her extended family members too. She has said that they will celebrate the festival at her home in a simple way. In fact, her father is offering Namaz at his home. "Eid is about togetherness, family and meeting loved ones who you may not meet that often. Lunch at my aunt's place is a tradition, but we won't be able to do any of that, this year," he added.

Nonetheless, she is going to miss her family members, "It is definitely different, but there is so much going on in the world right now that we are just praying for everyone to be safe and healthy and for the sick to recover. Over the past few weeks, there have been many tragic incidents — gas leaks, accidents, a plane crash... Right now, everything else seems irrelevant, we just want the world to get back to normal. Hugging each other is one of the biggest things and we hope and pray that we can hug each other without fearing that we might infect the other person,"

For now, her two-year-old son Izhaan is the focus of all her attention, and Sania has an outfit ready for him today.