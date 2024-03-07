Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal was one of the highest-grossing films in 2023, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi.

Animal crossed over Rs 1000 crore globally. After the stupendous success, the makers are planning a sequel to the film titled Animal Park.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga left no stone unturned to promote his film and always showered praise on his star cast. During one of the interviews, he was asked, 'What is the best part about the film Animal?' He answered, "Ranbir Kapoor," and that is true, as Ranbir aced the role.

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga visited Tirumala temple and offered his hair.

On Tuesday, a video of maverick director Sandeep Vanga Reddy was spotted at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, where he offered his hair to the deity.

As Sandeep exited, he sported a clean-shaven look and was seen bald. Fans seemingly assume that he has donated his hair to the temple.

According to a report in Indian Express, Vanga's offering comes after the massive-hit success of Animal.

Sandeep also posed for pictures for his fans. When fans asked what his next project was, Sandeep said it's Spirit with Telugu superstar Prabhas. Like Kabir Singh and Animal, Spirit will also be co-produced with Sandeep by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

#RanbirKapoor raised bars for double roles when he played AZIZ in ANIMAL. pic.twitter.com/GI7PNvjvUd — ً (@RKFilmography) February 28, 2024

Sandeep also announced Animal's sequel, Animal Park. Talking about it, Ranbir said that Sandeep had one or two scenes ready, which are very exciting.

Ranbir Kapoor averred, "But now, because of the success of part one, I think he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, darker, and complex. Sandeep Reddy can do anything."

About the film Animal and the criticism that it faced

Sandeep's movie Animal received mixed responses. A section of moviegoers lauded the film, while others slammed it for being brutal, misogynistic, and promoting infidelity.

Amid massive criticism from a section of filmmakers, veteran writer Javed Akhtar called the movie dangerous and spoke about the same at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Javed Akhtar mentioned, "If there's a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it's okay to slap a woman... and the film is a super hit, that's dangerous," he said while referring to the scene where Ranbir's character asks Tripti Dimri's character to 'lick his shoe'.

Later, in a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to Akhtar's criticism and said, "It is very clear that he did not watch the film. It's very clear in that comment that he did not see the entire film. Now if someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film and not only about him, anybody who is throwing stones at an art piece, why don't they check their surroundings first?"

The film, in a nutshell, revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who is on vengeance after there's an assassination attempt on his father.