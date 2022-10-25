Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming pan-India movie "Ghost" is the next big thing from Sandalwood. Billed as an action heist thriller, its shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

On Diwali, Team "Ghost" wished everyone with a brand new poster. The poster features Shivaraj Kumar holding a gun with bullets flying all-over. The fire and smoke backdrop added more intensity to the already striking poster.

The crew is filming key scenes in a huge prison set worth Rs 6 crore at Minerva Mills in Bengaluru. An action sequence will be shot in this set for 24 days in this schedule till November 10. The second schedule will begin from December.

Srini, who helmed the Kannada blockbuster film "Birbal", is directing the film, while politician and producer Sandesh Nagraj is bank-rolling this biggie under his Sandesh Productions banner.

The crew of "Ghost" comprises leading Sandalwood talent. Dialogues are by Masthi and Prasanna V.M. Art has been overseen by Shiva Kumar of "KGF" fame. The music is by popular composer Arjun Janya.

"Ghost" will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

(With inputs from IANS)