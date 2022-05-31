After doing remarkable business at the box office across the country, now Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' is set for an OTT release on Prime Video from June 3.

The film will be streaming in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in more than 240 countries and territories. With the OTT subscription, you can watch and download KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

A sequel to the 2018 film 'K.G.F: Chapter 1', 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' follows Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfill his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, also featuring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois.

