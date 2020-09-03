Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has reportedly been summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). She has been asked to appear before them today and co-operate with the investigating drug dealing and substance abuse by Sandalwood actors.

On August 21, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested drug peddlers, who have been supplying drugs to artists in the Kannada film industry. The police have reportedly confiscated the diary of one of the accused which contains names of celebrities and models in the state. Recently, a person named Ravishankar was arrested by the police in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.

During the interrogation, the police found the information about actress Ragini Dwivedi's connection with Ravishankar. So the police have issued a notice, asking her to appear before them on September 3 and co-operate with them for the interrogation about her involvement in the drug racket. Soon after the news about it fell into the public domain, a lot was speculated about her with many expressing concerns.

Ragini Dwivedi took to her Twitter account at 12.00 pm today to respond to reports about the CCB's notice to her. The actress tweeted, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received http://yesterday.As I received it at a very short notice,I was unable to appear today before the CCB police.However out of respect for the process of the law."

Meanwhile, Ragini Dwivedi revealed that she was not able to appear before the CCB. Hence, her lawyers appeared before the police and sought time till Monday. The actress wrote, "My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police."

Ragini Dwivedi assured to co-operate with interrogation. The actress concluded, "I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern "