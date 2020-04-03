Trisha Krishnan and Rana Dagubatti were in a steady relationship for years, but decided to break-up at some point of time for the reasons best known to them. Later, the stars had unfollowed each other on Twitter and avoided facing each other for some time. To everyone's surprise, they turned friends again. The reason behind the split had remained a mystery and at that time Ragini Dwivedi was held responsible for it.

Ragini Held Responsible

A report on Bangalore Mirror had said that Ragini Dwivedi met Rana Daggubati at an awards function in 2013. They exchanged pleasantries and numbers and started interacting over phone. Soon, the Kannada actress started flying to Hyderabad to spend time with her rumoured boyfriend.

They used to meet at upscale hotels when Trisha was busy with the shooting of her movies in Chennai.

Trisha Walks Out

However, Trisha Krishnan was kept in the dark over the budding relationship. Well, the actress decided to break-up with Rana Daggubati once realised about his growing proximity with Ragini Dwivedi.

Later, Ragini Dwivedi, when asked about her link-up with the Baahubali star, told The Times of India that she was not seeing him. "I am a non-controversial person. It's silly to read things about myself which are not even remotely true. I am aware this is part and parcel of my profession and I am not the kind of person who would aggravate the issue,"

Ragini: Female stars are an easy target

The Namaste Madam girl stated that such rumours do not affect her. "I usually ignore such reports. I am just a simple, homely girl who is really working hard to build my career further. I do not care anymore about such rumours. No one even bothered to ask me before making such allegations. I come from an open-minded family that has taught me that there can be friendship between boys and girls and they are the same. I smile and try to be friendly with everyone and maintain friendships. That friendship can be used to suggest link-ups is beyond me. Female stars are an easy target and people tend to take advantage of it."