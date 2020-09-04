On Friday, the Central Crime Branch detained Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection to the drug case in Sandalwood. The actress' house in Bengaluru was also searched on Friday.

The CCB has been investigating the actress on charges against her in the drug case that emerged in Bengaluru last week. The case has been linked to many individuals in Sandalwood.

Ragini Dwivedi detained

On Friday morning, news agency ANI reported that Ragini was detained by the CCB in Bengaluru. The CCB has been investigating the drug racket in the Kannada film industry. So far receiving information from filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh as well.

The team arrived at Ragini's residence in the morning and have begun a probe at her house in Bengaluru. The police obtained a search warrant to do so.

She had been asked to appear at the CCB by Friday. Another Ravi who has connections in the Kannada film industry was arrested in connection to the case. The case came to light after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three drug dealers in the city.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Ragini had expressed her views on the matter.

The investigation continues into the matter.