The Sandalwood drug racket has been revealing new facets to the Kannada film industry that was so far kept under wraps. Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch has been coming down hard on drug ring and the numerous connections in this case.

In a new development, the CCB has issued a summons to actors Diganth and Anandita Ray from the film fraternity have been asked to appear for questioning. Meanwhile, Aditya Alva's house was raided, who was named in the drug scandal.

Aditya Alva's house raided by CCB

As part of the investigation on the drugs case in Sandalwood, the CCB conducted a search and raid of ex-Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son's house in Bengaluru's Hebbal. The CCB said in its statement, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

Alva also happens to Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law. 9 of the 15 people accused in this case have been arrested. Alva however, has not been on the radar since the drug investigation was announced and was unreachable via phone. He is suspected of being in Mumbai. Alva was named by Ravi Shankar to the police, a key accused in the case. He is also reported to be Viren Khanna's friend, a high-profile party organiser.

Diganth and Anandita summoned

In another development, Kannada actor Diganth and his wife Anandita Ray have also been summoned by the CCB and are expected to arrive for questioning at 11 am tomorrow. Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil was quoted by ANI as saying, "Notice issued to actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray to appear before Central Crime Branch (CCB) at 11 am tomorrow."

The CCB has been cracking down hard on Sandalwood following the many names that emerged in the drug racket.