On Tuesday morning, the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru conducted raids on Sanjjanaa Galrani's home. The model and actor has been named in connection to the Sandalwood drug racket case.

The CCB has been investigating multiple angles in the drug racket case in order to uncover the large network of trade within the Sandalwood industry.

Sanjjanaa Galrani's connection to the Sandalwood drug racket

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani's home in Indiranagar Bengaluru was raided on Tuesday morning. Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil told ANI, "After obtaining a warrant from court, search is being conducted at actress Sanjana Galrani's house in Bengaluru by Central Crime Branch (CCB)."

The CCB has been investigating all connections and links to the Sandalwood drug racket case, which has led to the arrest and custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi and other personalities for dealing and consuming drugs in Sandalwood.

In the allegations, Sanjjanaa Galrani, actress and model's name had come up following a lot of speculation. When her name had surfaced the actress had shared a statement saying:

Even today, by god's grace, I have 2 releases in Kannada, 2 releases in Tamil & starting my next Hindi project after the success of my Hindi show, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi on Colours channel Hindi. I have worked very very hard to be successful every single year of my life. And I was told how come I have three cars and one big house in Indra Nagar. By gods grace I have much more than just 1 home. I am working since I was 16 years old in the film industry. I can prove every penny I have earned with my bank statements and every property I have is legalised. If any thing found unresonable, it will be questioned by Income Tax department, not by other brokers on the street like such a person. Finally coming to the drug topic, of course I have seen people drinking alcohol and partying in gettogether in clubs socialising, birthday party functions etc,. But beyond that I have nothing to do with it or no such "drugs" experience. It's very irritating to get forced by media to talk about something you don't know. I'm very saddened that our Kannada industry name is dragged into this and defamed. It is a temple for me and I am who I am because of the kannada industry." - Sanjjanaa Galrani

Multilingual actress Sanjjanaa's name came up in the drug scandal when she was associated with Rahul Tonse, in her statement she had said, "Rahul, in my view, who is in the news and is associated with me. He is my rakhi brother and he is a good boy. He calls me Akka and is into real estate. He likes to party , yes he likes to show off. And yes if he does some achievement worth 1 rupee, he will show off like it's Rs 1 crore achievement on social media. He is a very funny guy and jovial person. And as far as it has come to my knowledge, I know there is no way he has any thing to do with this drug scandal. He is a scape goat because he is very popular on social media. However, I will respect the cops and police with their decision. I have shared my perspective in a normal layman's point of view."

It is yet to be seen what the investigation will reveal. The CCB is also looking into Sanjjanaa's financials local media reports revealed, the actress hasn't been brought into custody so far.

Further details are awaited and will be published as and when received.