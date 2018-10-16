Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya has said he would not be responding to the charges over anti-corruption breach slapped against him by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, the World Cup-winning opener has insisted he has always conducted himself with integrity and transparency while denying any involvement in match-fixing, pitch fixing, and other such corrupt activities.

"...I am initially required to submit my response within 14 days. I am under strict legal advise that no comment is to be made in respect of the above charges as such a course would offend the ICC Rules," Jayasuriya said in a statement.

"However, I am under advice to state that the above charges do not contain any allegations pertaining to match-fixing, pitch fixing or any other similar corrupt activity," he added.

"I have always conducted myself with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport and I will continue to do so."

Did Jayasuriya destroy evidence?

He was accused by the ICC over failure to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the apex body's Anti-Corruption Unit and tampering with or destroying information relevant to the investigation.

However, the ICC said it doesn't want to elaborate on the charges and did not state the exact reason as it why Jayasuriya came under the scanner.

However, the Press Trust of India quoted a source from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) saying Jayasuriya refused to share some relevant information from his mobile phone when the ICC had approached the then chief selector for a probe in 2015.

The probe, the report adds, led a three-year ban of former curator of the Galle International Stadium, Jayananda Warnaweera over failure to cooperate with an anti-corruption investigation.

ICC's decision to charge the batting hero and former chief selector under the apex body's anti-corruption code created a huge buzz in the cricket fraternity and gave rise to quite a lot of speculations.

There are so many rumours about more big names: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opined that Jayasuriya's anti-corruption charge is just "tip of the iceberg". He also said that he had been hearing rumours about big names involved in corruption during his commentary stints in the island nation.

"There are other names that are going to come out. This is going to be just the tip of the iceberg," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"It is a huge story, he is one of the iconic figures - if not only Sri Lanka cricket but also world cricket. A former captain, a great player of world cricket, former chairman of selectors. In a funny sort of way I am pleased it has come out because there have been so many rumours."

"I've been in commentary boxes with Sri Lankan and ex-Sri Lankan players and there are so many rumours about big names coming out," he added.