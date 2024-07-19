Tempers are flying inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. After Vishal – Armaan's slap row, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul recently lost their cool at one another. It all began when Bigg Boss directed housemates to choose the 'Head of the House'. While Sana tried to convince everyone to choose her once again, Ranvir Shorey felt otherwise.

The nasty fight

And this led to a heated exchange between the two. Sana and Ranvir have been at loggerheads in some of the previous episodes too but this time the duo couldn't hold themselves back. At one point, Sana shouted at him and said, "Apni buddhe jaisi aankhein mat dikhao (Don't show me your old eyes)." Shorey too shot back saying, "Apni naagin jaisi aankhein mat dikhao (Don't show me your snakelike eyes)."

The situation escalated to such a level that the duo used quite some mean and nasty words for one another. The two tried to downgrade one another until others intervened. While Sana Makbul is a big name of the television world, Ranvir Shorey has carved a niche with this acting in Bollywood films. During the initial days of the reality show, Shorey had said that he joined BB as he had no work.

Ranvir also spoke about his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma in one of the episodes. It was in one of the episodes that Naezy told him, "Aapke aur aapke ex-wife ka zone bilkul similar hai (You and your ex-wife's zone is very similar)." Ranvir asked if he has met Konkona but the rapper said no. "Zone similar nahi hota toh bhai shaadi aur bacha nahi hota (If the zone wasn't similar, then why would we marry and have a child)," the Pyaar Ke Side Effects actor said.

Ranvir on rising divorces

When Naezy asked why is it getting common in their industry to part ways and marriages to crumble, Ranvir blamed the feminist movement a bit. He said that it has got nothing to do with the industry but with the feminist movement which sometimes get abused. Sometimes men can't take it and sometimes women abuse it. He, however, added that even feminist movement is important.