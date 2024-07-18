'Kabhi Kabhi aadmi nahi jhel paate usko':Ranvir Shorey on his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma [Details]

It's been merely a month since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began and since then the equation among inmates is getting fiery. Some have become friends, while some are still at loggerheads. With each passing day contestants upping their game, and many inmates are getting candid and talking about their personal lives.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, one of the contestants inside the house, spoke at length about his divorce from popular Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma.

Naezy asked Ranvir about the reason for the divorce

While working in the kitchen, Naezy told Ranvir, "Aapke aur aapke ex-wife ka zone bilkul similar hai (You and your ex-wife's zone is very similar)."

Ranvir smiled and said, "Aap mile usko (Did you meet her)?" Naezy replied, "Nahi main mila nahi (No, I haven't met)."

Ranvir continued, "Zone similar nahi hota toh bhai shaadi aur bacha nahi hota (If the zone wasn't similar, then why would we marry and have a child)."

Naezy asked Ranvir, "Industry mein zadatar rishtaay aese kyu hojaate hai baad mein jaake? Main dekh raha hun bohut saaare artistes ka divorce karte hai "

(Why does this happen to so many relationships in the industry? I see so many of the artists going for divorces)."

Ranvir Shorey speaking about his divorce said, "Yeh industry ka koi lena dena nahi hai. Yeh zamane ka, jaha duniya hai na, usse lena dena hai. Because abhi jo feminist movement hai usko kabhi kabhi abuse kiya jaata hai. Kabhi Kabhi aadmi nahi jhel paate usko, kabhi kabhi aurate usko abuse karti hai. Toh iska industry se koi lena dena nahi hai. Woh sab jagah hai. Feminist movement bhi zaruri hai."

(It is not about the industry we're in, it is more about the generation that we're staying in. With the feminist movement at its peak, at times females abuse the same while in other instances, men are unable to cope with it. This is everywhere. The feminist movement is important as well).

Ranvir added, "Mere hisab se history mey joh aurato ko second class treatment mila hai na, uski wajah ek hi hai, woh kya hai ke women are physically weaker than men. Bas issi wajah se. Issliye mai kehta hu ke feminist movement issliye important hai."

(In my opinion, the reason why women were treated as a second class is because they are physically weaker than men. That's the only reason. That's the reason why I say, the feminist movement is also important).

Ranvir personal life

Ranvir and Konkona Sen Sharma tied the knot in 2010 and divorced in 2020. They have a son named Haroon.

Evicted contestants

Munisha Khatwani and Chandrika Dixit were evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host of the show.